Sarasota County, FL

Safe Children Coalition Receives Grant to Bolster Early Learning

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 13 days ago

To support efforts to counter the effects of poverty on early learning, United Way Suncoast has awarded Safe Children Coalition (SCC) $75,000 in Community Investment funding for its Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program. HIPPY focuses on programming in North Sarasota and surrounding communities that experience the highest levels of poverty in the County. In this area, 56% of the population – the highest percentage in Sarasota County – are considered ALICE or below the federal poverty level (United Way ALICE Report, 2018).

www.srqmagazine.com
