Gun control and police

Supporting gun ownership and the police are strong conservative positions, but are they compatible? Gun ownership in this country far outpaces gun ownership in all developed countries. 393 million guns are owned in the US. With 39,000 deaths by gun violence we have 60 times the number of deaths per capita than the UK. We also have far more police violence than in the UK where there were on average 3 or 4 police killings of civilians per year compared to around 1000 per year in the US.