Goss Advisors Adds Director of Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. RxBenefits, the employee benefits industry’s first and only technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), today announced it has significantly expanded its employee base since the start of the year, including appointing three seasoned industry experts to its leadership team. As RxBenefits continues to execute on its strong growth strategy and lead the charge in evolving the pharmacy benefits industry, these executives will focus on processes to continuously elevate the level of service delivered to the company’s broker partners, self-insured employers and their members.