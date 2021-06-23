Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Goss Advisors Adds Director of Business Development

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 13 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – GWM Advisors LLC (“Goss Advisors”), a New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, has appointed David Symecko Director of Business Development. In his new role, Symecko will be responsible for building a business development team, onboarding individual advisors and advisor teams to Goss Advisors, and educating advisors about the benefits of the independent space.

