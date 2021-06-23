Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FEATURE-Watermills grind to a halt as erratic weather hits Kashmir grains

By Roshan Din Shad
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* Harvests in Kashmir have fallen 40% in the past decade

* Of the 2,000 watermills working ten years ago, about 250 remain

* Mills could be adapted for electricity generation, experts say

CHAKOTHI, Pakistan, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Muhammad Latif never thought he would be washing buses for a living, but he took the job three years ago after shutting down the watermill that had been in his family for six decades.

Years of drought and erratic rains have devastated crops in his village of Chakothi, on the border of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, leaving locals with no grain to grind and no business for his mill, he said.

“When people stopped coming for grinding, I locked it up and started washing buses to buy bread for my family,” Latif, 50, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, pointing at his deserted mill. “I am left with no option.”

Latif is among hundreds of millers who have had to abandon their trade as changing rain patterns shrink crop yields across the disputed Himalayan region, agricultural experts said.

Zahid Ahmed, business development officer with Pakistan’s National Rural Support Programme, estimated the region has more than 2,000 watermills.

But most have had to shut as harvests declined by 40% over the past decade, with only about 250 still functioning, he said.

Last year, incessant rains close to harvesting time caused huge crop losses all over Kashmir, said Murtaza Gillani, deputy director at the agriculture department for Jhelum valley, where Latif’s village is situated.

“A farmer becomes dejected when his crop is lost near reaping, which forces him to switch to other jobs,” Gillani said, adding he once watched a farmer set fire to his entire field of failed crops in despair.

WHEAT PREFERENCE

Pakistan ranked fifth in last year’s Global Climate Risk Index published by environmental think-tank Germanwatch, which looks at countries suffering most from extreme weather events.

Those impacts, made worse by climate change, have had a knock-on effect on the hundreds of watermills, known locally as jandar, that were built decades ago along the brooks and streams of Kashmir, mainly for grinding wheat and maize, or corn.

Choudhary Muhammad Kareem, a farmer from Khaigaran village near Chakothi, remembers when there were a dozen watermills working along the brook near his farm - now only two are left.

Along with changing rain patterns, said Kareem, 65, shifting food habits are also putting a strain on watermills, with many young Kashmiris preferring wheat over corn.

As growing numbers of farmers swap from the hardy corn variety used in the region to wheat to meet demand, they lose more of their crops in dry spells or heavy rains, and watermills see less business, Kareem explained.

For farmers who are still managing decent yields, watermill closures force them to spend added time and expense to get their grain ground into flour.

“It costs me 2,000 Pakistani rupees ($13) if I rent a car to take wheat or maize for milling to the nearest town, which is 8 kilometres (5 miles) away from Chakothi,” Kareem said.

WATER SCARCITY

Agriculture experts estimate about 80% of farmland in Pakistan-administered Kashmir depends on rain for irrigation, but water shortages across Pakistan mean even those using irrigation systems often find their crops going thirsty.

Zaheer Gardezi, a water harvesting expert and former director of the national government’s rainwater harvesting project, said 70 years ago Pakistan’s annual per capita water availability topped 12,000 cubic metres.

Today, it has dropped to about 900 cubic metres per person per year, he said.

The United Nations defines a country as water stressed if annual availability falls below 1,700 cubic metres per person, and water scarce if it reaches 1,000 cubic metres.

With Kashmiri farmers struggling to grow enough to earn an income and feed their families, 3 million people are currently getting subsidised flour through a government programme, said Sardar Amanullah Khan, director of the Kashmir food department.

Demand for subsidised flour - which is ground at industrial, electrically powered mills - jumped 30% after last year’s heavy rains, he added.

NEW MILL USES

The vicious cycle of extreme weather and ruined crops has put a strain on Kashmir’s watermills for years, said Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a farmer himself.

“Watermills are environmentally friendly and they are disappearing fast as frequent erratic rains and droughts are impacting farmers,” Ahmed said.

He suggested authorities look for new ways to adapt the mills to generate income, pointing to electricity generation and sawing logs for timber as examples.

Farmers also need to take adaptive measures, such as sowing hybrid crop varieties that can stand up better to severe weather, he said.

Muhammad Bashir Butt, secretary of Kashmir’s agriculture department, said the government is developing new climate-resilient seed varieties, as well as educating farmers on the benefits of adjusting planting times.

It is also reconstructing irrigation channels damaged by landslides, floods and the disastrous earthquake that struck the region in 2005, he said, noting the project could both benefit farmers and help revive shuttered mills.

Watermills could be set up over the canals and run on the water flowing through them, Butt told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

But Latif, the mill owner in Chakothi, said even with a more reliable source of running water, he would still need government assistance to restore his mill after closing it for so long.

Made out of mud, wood and stone, the watermills start to fall apart without regular use and maintenance, he explained.

“I can restore this (mill) if the government or an NGO provides me with 50٫000 rupees,” he said.

“I do hope I will be able to restore my watermill soon, so I can try to save some money to buy food for my family.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Pakistan People#Extreme Weather#Chakothi#Himalayan#The United Nations#Kashmiri#New Mill#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indian Air Force base in Kashmir hit by explosions

Authorities have launched an investigation after an air force base in Jammu city in Indian-administered Kashmir was hit by two "low-intensity" explosions, possibly from a drone. "Investigations are in progress along with civil agencies," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday, adding one blast caused minor damage to the roof...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hits near 1-week low as rains aid U.S. crops

CANBERRA, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell as much as 1% to hit a near one-week low on Thursday as concerns about U.S. crops eased. Corn fell for the first time in four sessions, while wheat also edged lower. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of...
Indialareviewofbooks.org

On Censorship in Kashmir

ONE OF MY MOST enduring memories of India’s pervasive censorship in Kashmir may also sound trivial. It was 2016, and India’s war machine was once again functioning on overdrive. As Kashmiris protested en masse against the killing of a revered rebel commander, the state began killing, maiming, detaining, and blinding people with increased frequency.
China19fortyfive.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year. Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
EnvironmentMetro International

Picking up speed, tropical Storm Elsa moves towards south-central Cuba

HAVANA (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened late on Sunday as its center approached south-central Cuba with the Caribbean island nation’s government issuing hurricane warnings for the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/041158.shtml Elsa would strengthen some more before it moves over Cuba. Elsa...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip; Brazilian real dips on political woes

* Latam FX fall, lag EMFX * Brazil's Bolsonaro implicated in alleged graft scheme * Colombian markets were also closed for a holiday * Petrobras hikes fuel prices; shares fall (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday, lagging broader emerging market peers, with Brazil's real extending losses to a fifth straight session on growing concerns over corruption in the country. The real hit a two-week low and was last trading down 0.7%, despite data that showed private sector business activity in Brazil roared back to life in June, benefiting from the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions. Website UOL reported on Monday that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy. This comes after the Supreme Court authorized an investigation of Bolsonaro over the procurement process for an Indian COVID-19 vaccine. Recent political developments, particularly Bolsonaro's declining popularity, have removed the sheen from the real, which lost about 4% over the last six days. Still, the currency is up 2% this year, and is the best performer in Latin America, propped up by positive data and a hawkish central bank. Broader emerging market currencies rose as last week's high U.S. unemployment data continued to weigh on the dollar. But trading was light because of a public holiday in the United States. The prospect of a weak U.S. jobs market is expected to keep the Federal Reserve from tightening monetary policy in the near term and benefit emerging markets. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's previous meeting on Wednesday will be eyed for more clues. Rabobank's Christian Lawrence does not see the currencies as vulnerable as they were during the 2013 taper tantrum, adding that a hawkish stance by many EM central banks to keep rate differentials attractive creates less of a negative story for EM. "I'm constructive of EM over the next couple of months," he said. "I expect the dollar to be strong but more so against developed markets rather than EMs." Chile's peso gave up 0.2%, but losses were capped on Monday by a rise in the price of copper, the country's top export. Peru's sol lost 0.7%, losing for the third session running. Mexico's currency fell 3%, though data showed increasing Mexican consumer confidence in June. In Argentina, Buenos Aires province extended the deadline for a $7 billion debt restructuring deal and agreed to renew a "last round" of talks with creditors after more than a year of fraught negotiations. Among stocks, oil major Petrobras was among the biggest drags on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index. The company announced price hikes for gasoline and diesel on Monday, the under the new chief executive. Bolsonaro had ousted the previous head for hiking diesel prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.66 -0.05 MSCI LatAm 2598.78 -0.72 Brazil Bovespa 127160.39 -0.36 Mexico IPC 50397.34 0.35 Chile IPSA 4276.41 -0.89 Argentina MerVal 64831.62 2.371 Colombia COLCAP 1289.38 2.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0851 -0.67 Mexico peso 19.8440 -0.43 Chile peso 735.9 -0.18 Colombia peso 3739 0.00 Peru sol 3.9215 -0.75 Argentina peso 95.8800 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)

Comments / 0

Community Policy