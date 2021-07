Several local golf groups have endured for an incredible length of time. For instance, the Casa Munras Golf excursions lasted for 50 years. Starting in Monterey and ending in Monterey with about 45 destinations in between, thanks to Ted Blofsky and Denny Lindo, the originators of the event. Several local groups similar to the Casa Munras are the Bushwood, the Safari and the Tradition. Other local groups are the Chico Traveling Couples Group and the Pepper Golf Group. Some of these groups travel all over the United States and Canada to participate in golf, camaraderie and enjoying the areas. Another group is the Spring Fling, originated in 1970 and still headed up by Denny Varley.