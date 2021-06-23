The Great American Tiny House Show and Tiny Home Industry Association Come to the Suncoast

Both its cheerful mango color and its proximity to a mango grove are reasons that the current owner of Mango Cottage initially fell in love with the house and lot. “I’m a fourth-generation Manatee County resident and I have a fascination for old houses,” said Ryan Duncan, who bought the house with his wife, Amber, in 2017. “It’s a perfect little old Florida cottage and I wanted to save it. The other thing that attracted me is a colossal mango tree in the back yard. I had an expert come and examine this tree and was told it is over 120 years old. It’s a huge and beautiful sight.”