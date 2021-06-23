The Great American Tiny House Show and Tiny Home Industry Association Come to the Suncoast
Think you're ready to scale your life down to size? Live a more simple life in a quaint space, say, less than 600ft? Think about joining the modernized Tiny Movement. The Great American Tiny House Show, now in its fifth year, will be coming to Sarasota-Bradenton for the first time this weekend on its nationwide series of conventions. With an educational-based platform to spread tiny living knowledge, attendees will be able to sit in on seminars, panel discussions and educational conferences to learn the latest in tiny living trends from professional builders, lifestyle authors, DIYers and project experts.www.srqmagazine.com