Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

By Tom Wachs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few spotty showers are possible overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by sunrise. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers on Wednesday and a windy high in the middle 70s.

www.fox6now.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Weather Webcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Warm Wednesday with a few storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and muggy day with a few showers and storms popping up across the state. WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible early this morning. More scattered showers and storms pop up around the state later this afternoon. It doesn’t look like we’ll see severe weather, however, some of the showers and storms that do pop up this afternoon may contain some heavy rainfall. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel much warmer.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Blaine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BLAINE COUNTY At 743 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Turner to 19 miles north of Harlem, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlem, Fort Belknap, Turner, Hogeland and Zurich. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Blaine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLAINE COUNTY At 802 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Turner to 14 miles north of Harlem, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlem, Fort Belknap and Turner. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Blaine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLAINE COUNTY At 751 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Turner to 17 miles north of Harlem, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlem, Fort Belknap, Turner, Hogeland and Zurich. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy