Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Effective: 2021-07-06 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Blaine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BLAINE COUNTY At 743 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Turner to 19 miles north of Harlem, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlem, Fort Belknap, Turner, Hogeland and Zurich. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH