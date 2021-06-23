Cancel
New Superman & Lois Preview Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," saw some shocking developments for The CW series. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Now, in a preview for the next episode, we get a glimpse of what submission means and it appears that Superman has been turned evil.

