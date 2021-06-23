Cancel
NBA

Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns Clippers Game#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Suns#Espn
