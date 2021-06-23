Carly Pearce Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Iconic Opry Member Dolly Parton
Watch the Moment on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter. NASHVILLE, TN – CMA and double ACM Award winner Carly Pearce has been surprised by Opry Member Dolly Parton with an invitation to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry family. The emerging songwriter/artist, who cut her teeth as a teenager at Dollywood, has long looked to the iconic superstar for inspiration. Although the invite happened off the Opry stage late last week, the public announcement was held until Pearce’s Opry appearance tonight so she could experience the moment at her favorite place to be, in front of a live Opry crowd. Pearce will be officially inducted on Tuesday, August 3.www.thecountrynote.com