The Academy of Country Music® Announces Summer 2021 Issue of ACM Tempo® Quarterly Magazine

ISSUE FEATURES AN INTERVIEW WITH ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR. LUKE BRYAN, A RECAP OF THE 56TH ACM AWARDS AND MORE. LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Country Music® announced today the summer edition of its quarterly magazine issue, ACM Tempo®, is available now to fans who subscribe to the FREE ACM A-List Newsletter. The Summer 2021 issue of ACM Tempo® features an exclusive interview with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, a feature on first-time ACM Awards Director Marcelo Gama, a recap of the 56th ACM Awards and more. Select articles will also be available to view on ACM: The HUB®. If you missed the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards™ broadcast, it is available to stream on Paramount+.