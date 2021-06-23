Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Academy of Country Music® Announces Summer 2021 Issue of ACM Tempo® Quarterly Magazine

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISSUE FEATURES AN INTERVIEW WITH ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR. LUKE BRYAN, A RECAP OF THE 56TH ACM AWARDS AND MORE. LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Country Music® announced today the summer edition of its quarterly magazine issue, ACM Tempo®, is available now to fans who subscribe to the FREE ACM A-List Newsletter. The Summer 2021 issue of ACM Tempo® features an exclusive interview with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, a feature on first-time ACM Awards Director Marcelo Gama, a recap of the 56th ACM Awards and more. Select articles will also be available to view on ACM: The HUB®. If you missed the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards™ broadcast, it is available to stream on Paramount+.

www.thecountrynote.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Tempo#Quarterly Magazine#Paramount#Acmcountry Com#Tiktok#Acmawards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicallaccess.com

Academy Of Country Music Promotes Four

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) announced TODAY (6/24) the promotions of BRANDON CAMPBELL to Dir./Creative and Content, BRIDGET CIRONE to Mgr./Marketing, LIBBY GARDNER to Mgr./Creative and Content and JEN HEATON to VP/Strategic Partnerships. HEATON joined the ACM in 2017 and most recently served as Dir./Strategic Partnerships. She has created...
Nashville, TN995qyk.com

July Country Music Birthdays

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Dave Haywood of Lady A attends virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on September 15, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM) NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 07: Musician Madison...
EntertainmentKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1952, Kitty Wells’ “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” was released. Today in 1956, Ray Price spent the first of 20 weeks at #1 in Billboard magazine with “Crazy Arms.”. Today in 1979, the Charlie Daniels Band released the single, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Stingray Music Announces Its Summer Special Programming

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Music, the streaming branch of music, media, and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), today announced its Summer Collection of over 100 channels covering every genre, era, activity, and mood curated for the season. Throughout the month, listeners can also enjoy the new exclusive channel curated by Grammy award-winning artist Lil Nas X and discover Stingray's latest Rising Star Zola Courtney featured on various channels.
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Civic Players of Logansport announce cancellation of 2021 summer musical

Last Updated on June 22, 2021 by Civic Players of Logansport. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the cast and organization of Civic Players of Logansport has made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming production of HAIR-The Musical. To our wonderful season ticket holders, your HAIR ticket vouchers will be honored...
MusicWTVCFOX

Country music star is praying for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

(WCYB) — A country music artist is thinking and praying for 5-year-old Summer Wells, who has been missing for more than a week. Summer Wells is seen dancing in a Tik Tok video that has been viewed more than 50,000 times. Her father shared the video with News 5 in hopes it would help bring her home safely.
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Leonardtown Announces The 2021 Leonardtown Summer Music Festival!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are proud to announce the return of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival! Leonardtown will host a summer of FREE, live outdoor concerts featuring an exciting lineup of Southern Maryland artists including the Robbie Boothe Band, Phillip Michael Parsons, Sam Grow, the Amish Outlaws and more throughout the Town from June – October 2021.
MusicPopculture

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Opening Date for Martina McBride Exhibit

After a pandemic-related delay, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the opening date for its upcoming exhibit celebrating Martina McBride, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice. The exhibit will open on July 30, 2021, and run through Aug. 7, 2022, and will celebrate the singer’s journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming a hugely successful country music artist.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series Announces Summer Line-Up

Catamount Arts has released the long-awaited line-up for the 2021 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. For three years in a row, St. Johnsbury was one of 15 small- to mid-sized towns and cities to win a $25,000 matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to present free weekly summer concerts and breathe new life into underused public spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 series on hold, but starting Saturday, July 10, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is back.
Entertainmenthudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Get Featured in the Hudson Valley Style Magazine this Summer

Or, do you own an awesome Hudson Valley Style business that worth talking about? How about a cool event in the area? Are you an artist, creator, or maker and wanted to feature your amazing work? Or, are you an Airbnb host and would like Max & Dino to review and feature your listing?
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Kronberg Academy Announces Prizewinners for Violin Masterclasses & Concerts

The prizes included three sponsorship awards — the Prince of Hesse Prize, the Ana Chumachenco Award, and the Manfred Grommek Prize — that each amount to €5000, which is intended to help the musicians with artist and career development. Prince of Hesse Prize:. Geneva Lewis (New Zealand, USA) Javier Comesaña...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shows Off Singing Chops in New Video: ‘Wanting to Vibe’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Gracie, gave her followers another free concert via her Instagram. On Monday, the 24-year-old posted the clip, reminding her fans that her voice is as timeless as ever, although she’s still young. In the nearly four-minute clip, McGraw sings the Academy Award-nominated song “The Way He Makes Me Feel” from the 1983 film, Yentl, starring Barbra Streisand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy