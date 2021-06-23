GCASA event to detail available summer youth programs
BATAVIA — A “School’s Out for Summer!” informational fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Recovery Station at 5256 Clinton Street Rd. The event is being conducted by the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Batavia Community Schools initiative. It’s meant to provide information about available resources, such as summer activities and educational opportunities, for both parents and youth.www.thedailynewsonline.com