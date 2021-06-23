Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batavia, NY

GCASA event to detail available summer youth programs

The Daily News Online
 13 days ago

BATAVIA — A “School’s Out for Summer!” informational fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Recovery Station at 5256 Clinton Street Rd. The event is being conducted by the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Batavia Community Schools initiative. It’s meant to provide information about available resources, such as summer activities and educational opportunities, for both parents and youth.

www.thedailynewsonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Batavia, NY
Society
City
Batavia, NY
Genesee County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Batavia Community Schools#Prevention Team#The Recovery Station#Pub Coffee Hub#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Hillside Children#Center Young Life#The Act Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy