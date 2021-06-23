GoFundMe Set Up for Rochester’s Badly Hurt Med City FC Goalkeeper

You know it is summer in Minnesota when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. That's happening now for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 26th in Rochester, Minnesota. And I'm sure that businesses are getting their Tootsie Rolls ready to throw out to the crowds but here's a newsflash - no one wants Tootsie Rolls! Instead of spending your dollars on those worthless pieces of candy, check out these items to throw at the parade-goers instead.