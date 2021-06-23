Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

GoFundMe Set Up for Rochester’s Badly Hurt Med City FC Goalkeeper

By James Rabe
Posted by 
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We ask for thoughts and prayers for Gal during his surgery and recovery. We also ask that, if you’re able, you would consider helping Gal financially. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Med City FC* goalkeeper, Gal Elyashiv, after being badly injured in a collision with a Sioux Falls Thunder FC attacker on June 9th, 2021. Elyashiv does not have health insurance and costs are expected to be in the tens of thousands.

1520theticket.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
361
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Rochester, MN
Sports
Rochester, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Med#Concussion#Charity#A Sioux Falls Thunder Fc#Npsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Charities
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
1520 The Ticket

32 Items that Are Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in Minnesota when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. That's happening now for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 26th in Rochester, Minnesota. And I'm sure that businesses are getting their Tootsie Rolls ready to throw out to the crowds but here's a newsflash - no one wants Tootsie Rolls! Instead of spending your dollars on those worthless pieces of candy, check out these items to throw at the parade-goers instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy