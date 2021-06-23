Cancel
Drillers Update: Busch's 8th inning RBI double gives Tulsa 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

By Mason Young
Tulsa World
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp Next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Tyler Pike (0-1,8.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-2, 1.82 ERA) Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws presented by City Vet Hospital, City Of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO — Attendees can bring their dog to the ballpark and receive a discount on White Claws. Dog owners are asked to provide up to date vaccination records, and enter through either the Oil Derrick or First Base Entrances. Dogs are free to get in, but only permitted to sit in the T Mobile Lawn or Budweiser Terrace. Dogs are not permitted in the seating bowl.

