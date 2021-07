Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal. The Eagles had been on the hunt for a new boss since Roy Hodgson stepped aside in the summer and they have had a tough time sourcing his replacement. Sean Dyche, Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe and Nuno Espirito Santo were all reported targets, but each proved unviable for a variety of reasons, and fans had been left frustrated at the lack of progress.