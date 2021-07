With Genshin Impact rolling along the road to Inazuma, miHoYo addressed a few controversies and issues. Chief among these was related to a passive talent for Kazuha, the newest character to join the roster (you can learn more about him in our character build guide). For reference, the original wording of the “Poetics of Fuubutsu” passive made players think that Kazuha could buff every other character with their own element (i.e., a “rainbow buff” of sorts). Unfortunately, that was a mistranslation, and miHoYo has since corrected that mistake much to everyone’s chagrin. That’s led to some concerns regarding Kazuha’s elemental mastery in Genshin Impact.