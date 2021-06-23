Time running out to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before new school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new warning from State Health leaders: Time is running out to get vaccinated and fully protected before school starts back in the fall. If you choose a two dose vaccine, you’d need to start the process in June to be fully protected by the start of school in August. It’s a minimum of 3-4 weeks between shots and it’s two weeks after your second dose that you’re considered fully protected.