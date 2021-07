FAIR HAVEN — Residents are frustrated with the pace of town action against a Mechanic Street property believed to be attracting rats. The Select Board, acting as the Board of Health, voted unanimously on June 15 to approve a health order by Town Health Officer John Lulek ordering the owner of 22 Mechanic St. contact a professional exterminator to remove any skunks, rats or other vermin from the property — And to do so in a way that doesn’t cause the vermin to go elsewhere —, to remove the brush piles and trash from the property, and to remove trash from the interior, all by June 25.