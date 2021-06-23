Cancel
LifePoint Health to acquire Kindred Healthcare

By John R. Fischer
 13 days ago

LifePoint Health is aiming to create a more diversified healthcare delivery network by acquiring Kindred Healthcare. The network will combine Kindred’s expertise in long-term acute care, rehabilitation services and behavioral health services with LifePoint’s national network of community-based hospitals, providers and access points to expand services, resources and expertise that can help both grow and invest more in community healthcare.

