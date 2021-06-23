Cancel
Video Games

Niantic Is Changing Up Pokemon GO's Exploration Bonuses In Response to COVID-19 Developments

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year, Niantic made several changes to Pokemon GO’s exploration mechanics, making it easier for players to still catch Pokemon and get bonuses even from the confines of their own home. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and as the world moves slowly towards recovery, Niantic has announced that they’ll be rolling back some of those changes and bring the game back towards its original state.

