Niantic Is Changing Up Pokemon GO’s Exploration Bonuses In Response to COVID-19 Developments

Jun. 25—When the pandemic was wreaking havoc globally last year, Niantic introduced a bunch of in-game changes in Pokemon Go making it easier for players while they were all quarantining. Pokemon Go is a game that involves players walking around and exploring their surroundings in augmented reality, so with people not being able to step out, these changes were welcomed. However, with certain countries being able to get a grip and control over the Covid-19 situation, particularly North America and New Zealand, Niantic recently announced that they were going to roll back some of those pandemic-related changes to make the game go back to what it was before. This has not gone down well with the Pokemon Go community and players are quite angry with the decision — they want the changes to stay.