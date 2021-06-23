Cancel
Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Announces Additional $500 Bonus for First-Time Egg Donors

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest Donor Egg Programs in the country, is offering a limited time $500 summer bonus for first-time egg donors in addition to earning up to $7,000 for their first donation cycle. Under SGF’s stringent screening requirements, any woman between the ages of 21-32 who is healthy and has knowledge of her family history may be considered for egg donation.

