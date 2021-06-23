Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Announces Additional $500 Bonus for First-Time Egg Donors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulationâ„¢ (NPSâ„¢) technology, today announced that the first patient in Canada has been treated with the CellFX procedure. The first commercial use in Canada of the cellular-focused CellFX System proven to clear common benign lesions, notably sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis, and cutaneous non-genital warts, further expands the Company's Controlled Launch program currently underway in the United States and Europe. A continued strategic rollout with thought-leading skin specialists across Canada aims to expand the clinical and commercial potential of the CellFX System for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications, as the Company builds its global foundation of key opinion leader adoption of the unique NPS technology.