Letter: Foreign aid budget cuts push today's problems into future

Senator Vince Leach (LD 11) brags on his Facebook page that the budget recently passed by the Arizona Senate delivers “significant tax relief to individuals and businesses.” However, the only individuals receiving “significant” relief are approximately 5% of people in LD 11 whose annual incomes exceed $190,000. The Arizona Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee estimates those constituents will realize anywhere from $3,200 to $46,000 of “relief.” But the median income of people in LD 11 is $64,600 which means most of Leach’s constituents will receive a tax cut ranging from only $4 to $96. The budget also includes up to a 70% expansion of the ESL school voucher program which Arizona voters resoundingly rejected in 2018. Leach only cares about delivering benefits for his richest constituents and monied special interests like the private school industry. Please remember who Leach really works for when he runs for re-election—unless you're in the top 5%, it isn’t you.