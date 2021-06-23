OUR VIEW: Newspaper industry bill is essential

The economy is bouncing back in a lot of ways right now. Unfortunately, so is inflation, and it’s taking a bite out of the gains people are seeing. The effects from this spring are clear in the figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April, the most recent month for which statistics are available, total nonfarm employment was up 10.3% in Wisconsin compared to 2020. The gains varied considerably. Mining and logging was down a bit, while the hospitality industry was up 66%.