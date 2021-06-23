OUR VIEW: Newspaper industry bill is essential
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses of all the kinds the past year-plus, and community newspapers like this one have been no exception. A new version of a bipartisan bill aimed at helping the newspaper industry continue to do the essential work of keeping you informed, making sure government leaders are working in your best interests and defending your right to know has been introduced in Congress by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.).www.niagara-gazette.com