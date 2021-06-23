PCM softball earns season sweep of Greene County

MONROE — RaeAnn Duinink homered, Belle Hudnut had two hits and Sidney Shaver was on base four times during PCM’s softball team’s 6-3 home win over Greene County on Monday night.

The Mustangs led 5-0 after four innings and held on in the Heart of Iowa Conference matchup to complete the season sweep over the Rams.

“We were able to take advantage of some early mistakes to grab an early lead,” PCM softball coach Shaun Hudnut said.

The Mustangs (10-11 overall, 7-2 in conference play) scored one in the first inning and plated two in the third and fourth to go up 5-0.

Greene County (4-13, 3-7) closed the gap some with two runs in the sixth but the Mustangs answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The Rams scored two in the seventh but it wasn’t enough.

Greene County committed two errors defensively. PCM’s defense was perfect behind starting pitcher Paige Steenhoek, who got the win in the circle.

Steenhoek allowed three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. She improved to 9-4.

“Paige hit spots well and our defense took care of us tonight,” Coach Hudnut said. “I like seeing how we are developing on the defensive side of the ball.”

Shaver and Riley Johannes were both hit by pitches in the first inning. Shaver made it 1-0 when she scored on a passed ball.

In the two-run third, Shaver and Lark Drake both walked and then stole second and third base. They each scored on passed balls.

Riley DeVore singled and took second on an error in the fourth. Duinink’s sacrifice bunt turned into another error by the Rams.

Duinink’s delayed steal from first to second allowed DeVore to steal home. Duinink, who escaped the run down between first and second, eventually scored on a passed ball.

Duinink’s first home run of the season came in the sixth and put PCM in front 6-2.

Belle Hudnut led the Mustangs with two hits and one walk. Shaver walked twice, was hit by two pitches, scored two runs and stole one base, Duinink added two runs and one steal and DeVore had one hit, one run and one steal.

Drake walked once, scored one run and stole one base and Johannes singled and was hit by a pitch.

The win for PCM snapped a three-game skid.

Olivia Shannon and Alexa Peters tallied two hits each for Greene County.