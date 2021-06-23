Cancel
Missoula, MT

Loggers, Mavs A split Tuesday twinbill

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago

MISSOULA — Caden Williams hit a 3-run inside-the-park homer and threw five innings of shutout ball for the Libby Loggers, who held on for a 9-8 win over the Missoula A Mavericks in Legion baseball Tuesday. It was the first game of a doubleheader split, with the Mavs taking the...

