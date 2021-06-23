Loggers, Mavs A split Tuesday twinbill

NORWICH - The Norwich Sea Unicorns split Friday's doubleheader against the Nashua Silver Knights at Dodd Stadium, winning the first game, 14-3, but falling in the nightcap, 7-2. The first game resumed in the top of the fourth as the suspended game from Saturday, June 19, when rain washed out the Sea Unicorns and Silver Knight with Norwich leading 2-1. The Sea Unicorns wasted no time coming out of the gate hot, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth by working four walks. Hunter Yaworski (Brooklyn), Anthony Porrino, Matt Malcom (East Lyme), Ian Battipaglia (Cheshire), and Korey Morton (Norwalk) all came across the plate in the fourth and the Sea Unicorns never looked back.