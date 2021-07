The Red Sox began their eight-game winning streak the night after a soul-crushing 1-0 loss to the Rays on June 24. After stringing together eight consecutive victories from June 25 through July 2, it just so happened that the Sox’ winning ways were abrupted by yet another back-breaking defat at the hands of the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday night, though this one came in the form of a 7-6 loss in 12 innings.