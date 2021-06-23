Cancel
Taiwan's Motorcycle Industry Continues To See Impressive Growth

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan's motorcycle industry, as well as the industry catering to motorcycle spare parts has seen impressive growth in the first quarter of 2021. The industry had previously set record high numbers in 2019 and 2020, despite the looming fears concerning the negative effects the global pandemic would have on the economy. In a report published by the Taipei Times, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported key industry highlights.

www.rideapart.com
