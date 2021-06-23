Taiwan's Motorcycle Industry Continues To See Impressive Growth

The Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication is defined as security that uses data mining, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and human-computer interface for securing data from cyber-attacks and virus. In addition, the cognitive system even helps in analyzing the security developments and discrete the structured and unstructured information data into relevant information. It also provides security to businesses and helps in improving the productivity of the business. The increasing shift toward the use of cognitive security services for data storage of confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility contribute to the need for cognitive security in IT & telecommunication.