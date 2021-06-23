Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-SoftBank CEO Son says share buybacks remain an option for firm

By Sam Nussey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

(Adds quotes and comments from Son)

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday share buybacks remain an option for the conglomerate, amid a slide in its shares.

“Buybacks are always on my mind as an important option but when and how big requires balanced thinking,” Son said at SoftBank’s annual shareholders’ meeting, adding that the group also needs to consider alternative uses of its capital.

Shares in SoftBank, which completed a record 2.5 trillion yen ($22.6 billion) buyback programme in May, have fallen amid weakness in tech stocks. That has helped widen its conglomerate discount - the gap between the value of its assets and share price - to about 50%.

SoftBank shares were flat at 7,699 yen on Wednesday. Further falls to 7,000-7,500 yen “may increase the expectation of a buyback”, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note earlier this month.

Buybacks would increase 63-year-old Son’s own shareholding and make any management buyout easier to achieve.

“I believe our potential is much bigger than the discounted share price,” said Son, calling on shareholders to take a long-term view on the company.

The billionaire drew a historical comparison, saying that while credit is given to inventors like 18th century British steam engine pioneer James Watt, the capitalists that funded the railways are overlooked.

“Just as the Rothschilds were a central player in the industrial revolution, we’d like to become the key player in the information revolution,” said Son in reference to the prominent European banking dynasty.

He sought to put the focus on SoftBank’s role as a “capital provider for the information revolution” backing tech startups around the world but faced repeated questions at the meeting about its plans for repurchases.

“Aren’t you going to do more, are you still not doing it, how much will you buy - being so concerned about only this makes me a little sad,” Son said. ($1 = 110.7300 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Watt
Person
Masayoshi Son
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Ceo#Softbank Group Corp#British#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei gains as SoftBank, Uniqlo owner rebound

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei ended modestly higher on Tuesday as shares of SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing rebounded, although worries over a potential spike in coronavirus infections during the Olympics limited gains. The Nikkei share average closed 0.16% higher at 28,643.21, giving up earlier gains of 0.5%....
BusinessFOXBusiness

Cash-laden companies are on a mergers and acquisitions spree

Businesses spent $1.74 trillion on mergers and acquisitions involving U.S. companies during the first six months of the year—the highest amount in more than four decades—as finance chiefs tapped into cheap funding options to acquire technologies, services and other assets. Such transactions surged in value in the first six months...
Businesswhbl.com

Softbank fund to invest in Polish online shoe shop eobuwie

(Reuters) – Softbank will invest 500 million zlotys ($130 million) in the Polish online shoe shop eobuwie ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its majority shareholder retailer CCC said on Saturday. “The deal will ensure the appropriate level of financing of eobuwie.pl’s business plan, allowing its expansion to...
Businessyourmoney.com

Morrisons agrees £6.3bn takeover

The takeover is being led by US firm Fortress Investment Group. The all-cash offer is subject to shareholder approval. Morrisons said the offer value represented a 42 per cent premium on its share price before the offer period. Fortress, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, has invested in grocery retail in...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 02 July 2021, it purchased 71,734 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 263.23 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

ConcoPhillips to add $1 billion to 2021 share buyback program

ConocoPhillips said Wednesday it is adding $1 billion to its share buyback program for 2021, boosting its planned distributions to shareholders for the year to about $6 billion, or 7% of its current market cap. In a statement released ahead of an investor day, the energy company said it is increasing its expected synergies and savings from the acquisition of Concho Resources to $1 billion annually. The company is also reducing its 2021 capex guidance by $200 million and its adjusted operating cost guidance by $100 million, due to better-than-expected business execution. Shares were up 1.3% premarket and have gained 48% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm TPG evaluating public listing - WSJ

(Adds details from report, background) June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG is considering going public through an initial price offering or a blank-check merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The buyout firm could be valued at about $10 billion, the...
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

Japan's SoftBank says Pepper robot remains 'alive' and well

TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank denies it’s pulling the plug on its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business,” SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said Wednesday. Pepper, introduced seven years ago, is centered around a rentals business, and production is regularly...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Adidas Launches New Share Buyback as Demand Booms

BERLIN (Reuters) - Adidas will launch a new share buyback programme starting July 1 worth up to 550 million euros ($653.62 million), the German sportswear company said on Tuesday. The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Italy's Safilo shares plunge on cash call plans

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Safilo Group fell as much as 17% on Wednesday after the Italian eyewear maker said it planned to raise up to 135 million euros ($161 million) in cash by issuing new shares to repay a costly loan and strengthen its finances. Safilo has...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Mastercraft Boat Authorizes $50M Share Buyback

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: MCFT) Board of Directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to $50 million. Mastercraft will repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding shares of common stock during the three years ending June 2024. The company also announced a new $160 million...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

THERE IS NO CHANGE TO OUR PEPPER ROBOT BUSINESS SAYS SOFTBANK

• Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business.”. Putting an end to discussion, the Japanese technology company SoftBank has clearly said that is continuing its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai...

Comments / 0

Community Policy