Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Kawasaki Launches Striking New Color For Ninja ZX-25R In Thailand

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKawasaki has begun rolling out the updated version of its quarter-liter sportbike, the ZX-25R, across the Asian market. A few weeks ago, Team Green unveiled the 2022 iteration of this inline-four screamer in the Indonesian market. Featuring striking new colorways, some of which a clear departure from what we've become used to from Kawasaki, the updated ZX-25R retains its sporty, beginner-friendly platform, and inline-four screamer.

www.rideapart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#American Ninja#Asian#Team Green#Indonesian#Kawasaki Racing Team#Lime Green Ebony#Krt#The Lime Green Ebony#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Country
Thailand
Related
CarsRideApart

HP Corse Releases New Slip-On Exhaust For The Kawasaki Z900RS

Do you love your Kawasaki Z900RS? Maybe you do, but you’re looking for a little change in the sound, the look, or both. If this describes you, then you may want to know about the new HP Corse slip-on exhaust option available for the Z900RS. Let’s take a look. Before...
WorldRideApart

Avail Of Kawasaki India’s Discount Voucher For The Month Of July

If you live in India, and you’ve been holding off buying a Kawasaki big bike for quite some time now, it may be time to pull the trigger on that shiny new green machine as Team Green has just announced some pretty enticing discounts across its model range. Effective starting July, Kawasaki will be extending special pricing on its naked roadster, supersport, adventure, and cruiser bikes.
CarsRideApart

Kawasaki Launches 2022 Z125 Pro Mini Bike

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of the Z125 Pro in the North American market. Priced at $3,299 USD, it undercuts the price of the entry-level Honda Grom by just $100 USD. Is Team Green’s answer to the fun-sized mini bike segment a worthy competitor to Honda’s iconic Grom? Let’s take a closer look.
CarsRideApart

Helite Launches New Roadster 2 Leather Airbag Jacket

Most motorcyclists associate Helite with its Turtle 2 Airbag Vest. Competing with the likes of Alpinestars’ Tech Air and Dianese’s D-Air systems, the popular tethered airbag unit is known for its simplicity and affordability. Some even prefer the tether-activated Turtle 2 to its battery-powered competitors, but the vest earns very little style points. Now, Helite is offering the best of both worlds with the new Roadster 2 leather airbag jacket.
CarsRideApart

TVS Launches Sporty New NTorq 125 Race XP Scooter

While lightweight electric scooters and motorcycles continue picking up steam, particularly in the Indian market, gasoline-powered scooters and commuters continue to assert their dominance in the market. That said, large motorcycle manufacturers like Bajaj and TVS continue to develop and innovate their offerings in the small-displacement commuter scooter segment. TVS has recently launched its sportiest variant of the NTorq 125 dubbed the Race XP.
CarsRideApart

Aprilia Unveils New GPR250R Sportbike In China

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has been hard at work in developing new, small displacement motorcycles particularly for the Asian market, as well as the beginner-friendly market in Europe. It’s most recent introduction, which is expected to make its way to the global market soon, comes to us in the form of the new and improved GPR250R sportbike.
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pandemic tourism: Thailand launches Phuket 'sandbox' plan

PHUKET, Thailand — (AP) — Thailand embarked on an ambitious but risky plan Thursday that it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries. As the first flight arrived, airport fire...
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Asia's Newest Hotel Brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, Launches in Koh Mook, Thailand

Leading international boutique hotel group, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, announces the launch of its new and highly anticipated hotel brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, with its first resort - Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook, opening on 01 October 2021. The inaugural 24 key resort sits on an unspoilt stretch of private sandy beach on the peninsula of Koh Mook Island in Southern Thailand's secluded province of Trang.
Retailftnnews.com

Thailand Launches Retail Campaign in Phuket as Popular Island Reopens

As Phuket reopens for international travel from July 1, Thailand launches a retail campaign that will stimulate Thai and foreign tourists’ spending to revive the economy. The campaign called ‘HUG THAIS’ is launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC).
CarsRideApart

Honda To Release Adorable Super Cub Nanoblock Set

There’s no shortage of motorcycle-based Lego sets on the market today. From Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy to Ducati’s Panigale V4, many classic models have been immortalized in the plastic bricks. Full-scale replicas like the Britten V1000 and fan-made favorites like the Akira Bike kit only solidify the bond between bikes and the tiny building blocks.
BicyclesRideApart

Kymco Rolls Out Updated People 200i ABS Commuter Scooter

Kymco, a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer, has become popular all across the globe thanks to its impressive two-wheelers, particularly its scooters, which boast praiseworthy performance at a very enticing price point. The company has scooter offerings of all shapes and sizes. From retro-styled small capacity models such as the Like 125, to highway munching maxi-scooters such as the Xciting 400, Kymco’s scooter range is wide and vast to say the least.
RetailRideApart

KTM’s Street Bikes In India Get Substantially More Expensive

KTM India has recently announced its latest price increase concerning the Duke, RC, and Adventure range of motorcycles. This marks the third time the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has increased its prices across its model range for 2021 alone. Coming into effect starting the month of July, the price hike has been attributed to rising raw material costs brought about by supply shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
CarsRideApart

Add This 1995 Aprilia RS250 Race Replica To Your Collection

Racing aficionados will likely be familiar with the name Loris Reggiani, an Italian motorcycle racer who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s. Spending a good amount of time racing for Aprilia, Reggiani culminated his career in 1995 after an impressive career with a total of eight Grand Prix championships. Retiring in 1995, the Aprilia RS250 was built as a tribute to Reggiani’s racing career, with only 500 bikes ever produced.
CarsRideApart

Aprilia To Recall Hundreds Of RS 660 and Tuono 660 Worldwide

Aprilia unveiled the RS 660 and Tuono 660 to fanfare at EICMA 2019. In addition to the middleweight platform’s street-friendly ergonomics and aerodynamics, both models boast superbike-derived electronics and a potent parallel-twin powerplant. Based on Aprilia’s vaunted V4 mill, the brand leveraged its liter bike developments to produce a 100-horsepower, 660cc twin. Despite those V4 roots, some first-generation twins may need more attention from Aprilia.
CarsRideApart

Joy Electric Motorcycles Sees Massive 300 Percent Growth In June

It would appear that more and more Indian motorcyclists are making the shift to electric, as electric motorcycles and scooters have been rolling off showroom floors left and right. If you take into account the fact that the country is still undergoing one form of lockdown or another, this trend is nothing short of impressive.
CarsRideApart

Indian Partners With Tank Machine For Scout Sixty NEON Series

Indian’s Scout Sixty cruiser is a suitable entry-point for newer riders. The 61 cubic-inch (1,000cc), 60-degree V-twin delivers 78 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque, making it a manageable foray into Indian’s range. Of course, the ultra-low 25.6-inch seat height and relaxed ergonomics also make the Scout more welcoming to beginners. Despite the cruiser’s accommodating nature, its retro elements may not suit younger riders’ tastes.
Los Angeles, CARideApart

This Custom 1973 BMW R75/5 Perfectly Balances Classic And Modern

Los Angeles, California-based custom shop Roughchild Motorcycles has specialized in air-cooled BMWs since 2012. Focusing on the Bavarian brand, founder Robert Sabel has seen innumerable trends come and go over the years. So, instead of jumping on the next fad, Roughchild maintains a classic and understated aesthetic. Despite the old-school approach, the custom garage doesn’t skimp on performance either. Its Ruby R75 RSWB is a prime example.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday announced new restrictions centred around its capital in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak. The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, and five surrounding provinces, according to a document published in the country's royal gazette.
AdvocacyReal News Network

Gorillas workers in Germany launch a wildcat strike

Gig-economy delivery workers around the world have been rejecting the ‘contractor’ or ‘freelance’ label imposed by many of their employers and have been working towards employee status to secure more benefits, job stability, and other rights. However, earlier this month in Berlin, employees of grocery delivery startup Gorillas launched a wildcat strike in order to protest the conditions of their employment and the unexpected firing of a delivery rider. The treatment of Gorillas workers by their employers demonstrates that, in the convenience economy, securing employee status is still not enough to guarantee a safe and secure working environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy