Kawasaki Launches Striking New Color For Ninja ZX-25R In Thailand
Kawasaki has begun rolling out the updated version of its quarter-liter sportbike, the ZX-25R, across the Asian market. A few weeks ago, Team Green unveiled the 2022 iteration of this inline-four screamer in the Indonesian market. Featuring striking new colorways, some of which a clear departure from what we've become used to from Kawasaki, the updated ZX-25R retains its sporty, beginner-friendly platform, and inline-four screamer.www.rideapart.com