Kris Jenner might have wanted Kourtney Kardashian to rekindle things with Scott Disick in the past- but she’s happy with her new choice. On Thursday, June 10th the momager gave her seal of approval during a phone interview on the radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest’s co-host Tanya Rad told Jenner, “I live for the Kourtney and Travis romance story” adding “I love their love.” The proud mom replied “Isn‘t it great? I know, it’s the best.” Rad also tried to get to the bottom of Kourtney’s recent Instagram story that showed a vial of Barker’s blood.