Gus Kenworthy Reveals 2022 Winter Olympic Games Will Be His 'Last' — Then He'll Focus On Acting

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has big plans for his future — and not all of them have to do with hitting the slopes. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the 29-year-old reveals that he’s ready to start a new chapter. “I have summer Olympics in July, and I'm doing some correspondence work for NBC, and then I'm competing in the winter Olympics in February,” he says while promoting his new collaboration with CBD wellness company BEAM. “That [will] be my last games and my last competition.”