Motorcyclist dies following Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist died at the hospital Tuesday night following a crash on the Sunnyside I-15 overpass. The 41-year-old was traveling west on Sunnyside Road around 6 p.m. when the driver of a 2020 Toyota Corolla exiting I-15 on the southbound off-ramp tried to pull onto Sunnyside Road, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release. The Corolla hit the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, and emergency crews were called.www.eastidahonews.com