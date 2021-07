The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers remain at odds, with the next tangible development coming in roughly three weeks, when Rodgers does or doesn’t show up for training camp. Looming over the relationship continues to be the possibility that the Packers will decide to pull the plug and give Rodgers the trade he wants, with the Broncos being the team most likely to throw its quarterback plan out the window at this stage of the offseason and embrace Rodgers.