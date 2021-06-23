STEEPLE DOWN

Thumbs Up: Our small town celebrations are back! And it’s like a summer tonic after more than a year of pandemic precautions and cancelled events. You could see it in the smiles of small children as they scurried for candy during the Osakis Festival Days and Kensington Rune Stone Days this past weekend. You could hear it in the friendly banter among festival-goers as they caught up with one another. You could smell it from the “fair food” concessions, special luncheons and community feeds that spice up the celebrations. There was dancing in the streets, bean bag throwing, garage sale shopping, tractor pull pedaling, parade watching and all the other wonderful elements that go into these annual festivals that help define a community. And the fun continues all summer long. This weekend, the Vikingland Band Festival will return on Sunday, along with the Vintage Car Club of Alexandria’s 33rd annual car show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. If you’ve never gone to these events, you’re missing out on tons of fun and the chance to be part of a tradition.