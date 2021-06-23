Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

STEEPLE DOWN

By JJ Melton Staff writer, The Laurinburg Exchange, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 days ago

GIBSON — Motorists traveling along Main Street in the quiet community of Gibson may be doing a double-take as they pass by St. John Methodist Church. The church's large, iconic steeple is no longer reaching toward the heavens. Instead, it has been laid to rest on the ground in front of the building and pointing away from the street.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Steeple#St John Methodist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Cumberland County, TNPosted by
Crossville Chronicle

Lightning strikes Westel church steeple

A sudden summer afternoon thunderstorm brought near tragedy to the congregation of a Westel area church in eastern Cumberland County Tuesday evening. Lightning struck the church steeple. Quick response by Cumberland County firefighters aided by Rockwood and Crossville fire departments resulted in no damage to the church sanctuary or main...
Norris, TNOak Ridger

Downed trees closes Museum

The Museum of Appalachia at Norris was closed Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as a strong thunderstorm Monday night downed several large trees and multiple of small trees and branches were scattered among pathways, Museum officials posted on Facebook Monday night. At the time of the post, the entrance and exit to the museum were blocked and Museum officials had issued a call out to volunteers to help with cleanup on Tuesday. The Museum will have its annual anvil shoot on Sunday, July 4, 2021, to celebrate Independence Day in an old-fashioned way.
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Thumbs Up/Thumbs down

Thumbs Up: Our small town celebrations are back! And it’s like a summer tonic after more than a year of pandemic precautions and cancelled events. You could see it in the smiles of small children as they scurried for candy during the Osakis Festival Days and Kensington Rune Stone Days this past weekend. You could hear it in the friendly banter among festival-goers as they caught up with one another. You could smell it from the “fair food” concessions, special luncheons and community feeds that spice up the celebrations. There was dancing in the streets, bean bag throwing, garage sale shopping, tractor pull pedaling, parade watching and all the other wonderful elements that go into these annual festivals that help define a community. And the fun continues all summer long. This weekend, the Vikingland Band Festival will return on Sunday, along with the Vintage Car Club of Alexandria’s 33rd annual car show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. If you’ve never gone to these events, you’re missing out on tons of fun and the chance to be part of a tradition.
Agriculturemycitymag.com

Down On the Farm

When my two sisters and I were kids, our parents took a trip to Europe for a few weeks one summer. We could not go with them and were farmed out – literally – to the biggest farm I have ever seen. It belonged to the family of my older sister’s good friend.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Down by the riverside

LA GRANDE — The lineup for the 2021 Riverside Concert Series is nearly set, and the first performance of the summer is Thursday, July 1. The free weekly live music at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission. The music begins each...
Politicsregisterpublications.com

Coming Down

A demolition crew began tearing down Harrison Elementary on June 28. Southwest Local Schools will cut the ribbon on the new Harrison Elementary on Sunday, Aug. 1. The district will open four new buildings this year including two on the central campus behind the high school. The new Harrison and Crosby elementary buildings are on the same sites, behind the old buildings. The ribbon cutting…
Vance County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, June 26

FAMILIES LIVING VIOLENCE FREE, A house where a woman is unsafe is not a home. Families Living Violence Free can help! Call our 24/7 Crisis Line to speak with a trained advocate: 919-693-5700 or Español 919-690-0888. ADVISORY COUNCIL, The city of Henderson is seeking interested City residents to apply to...
SocietyMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Down Home: Enjoy freedom, put down the phone

When we questioned his nationality, the answer wasn’t quick, as he wasn’t sure. “American?” he whispered as though it was a trick question. It was apparent the grandkids needed a history lesson. Papa started explaining how his great-great-grandfather came here from Czechoslovakia. It seemed to be an interesting concept to...
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

New London Main Street organization falls victim to pandemic

Jul. 6—NEW LONDON — The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a fatal blow for New London Main Street, the 33-year-old nonprofit that helped provide a lift to the downtown and its businesses. Sidelined from fundraising activities and event planning throughout the pandemic, the group's board of directors voted in May...
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

YMCA announces produce pantry at Matheny-Withrow school on Wednesdays

Jul. 6—A pop-up pantry will offer free produce to the Springfield public at Matheny-Withrow Elementary School on Wednesdays. Vendors at the Old Capitol Farmers Market will be donating any remaining produce to the YMCA of Springfield as part of its Healthy Community Initiatives. The produce will be available at Matheny-Withrow,...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Residents return to American pastimes for Fourth of July

Jul. 6—PRINCETON — American pastimes and festivities celebrating independence and freedom were enjoyed Sunday when outdoor events that were shut down last year by a pandemic were reopened to the public. Fourth of July festivities featuring outdoor concerts, fireworks, and more were ready Sunday afternoon at the Anne S. Hunnicutt...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Portland Youth Corps gets to work

Jul. 6—A promotional video about the new Portland Youth Corps reminded Baqer Jalil of his aunt's farm back in Iraq. The three-minute video showed Meghan Loury, who is leading the Youth Corps during its inaugural season, displaying a variety of hand tools used to maintain hiking trails, including a McLeod, which is a combination rake and hoe that's used to smooth and tamp down gravel, and a pick mattock, which is used to dig up and cut roots.
PoliticsPlainsman

Going down

The old city water tower in Bob Bushman Park on the corner of Sixth Street and Wyoming Avenue Southwest was taken down last week. Crews began work early in the day to beat the high heat expected that afternoon. The entire structure was removed in one day.
Vance County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, June 24

FAMILIES LIVING VIOLENCE FREE, The only difference between where you are and where you want to be is the steps you haven’t taken yet. Families Living Violence Free can help! Call our 24/7 Crisis Line to speak with a trained advocate: 919-693-5700 or Español 919-690-0888. ADVISORY COUNCIL, The city of...
Minneapolis, MNJournal

Thumbs Up/Down

THUMBS UP: Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday. It was an upward departture from the state sentencing guidelines, and the longest sentence handed down to a police officer in the U.S. for the killing of a Black person, but still not as much as Floyd’s family and their supporters wanted. They would have liked the full 40 years the law allowed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy