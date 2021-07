This coming Wednesday, kids and families in the Mason City area have a chance to have some fun, maybe win a gift card and learn about dental health. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Kwik Star at 1316 Fourth St. SW, the MCNA Dental's Smile Tour is posting up for its "#SayCheeseIA" PSA campaign. According to a press release, the campaign "serves to reach children and families in Iowa to inform them of and foster excitement about dental health, oral hygiene, and overall wellness."