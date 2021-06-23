Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

Vehicle collision causes small brush fire

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1Nd6_0ace1ohp00

MOSES LAKE — A collision Monday started a small brush fire about eight miles west of Moses Lake, near the Hiawatha Road exit, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Torey Moore, 27, of Bremerton, was driving at about 4 p.m. east on Interstate 90 when his car went through a fence, onto Frontage Road, then back to I-90, where it came to rest on the right shoulder. It then caught fire.

Dan Smith, Grant County Fire District 5 chief, said the fire was contained to about one-quarter of an acre between the freeway and Frontage Road. The car fire might not have started a brush fire except that it’s very dry, Smith said.

Neither Moore nor his passenger, Brittany Bean, 27, of Seattle, was injured.

Moore was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, improper lane usage and having no car insurance.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
149
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bremerton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Car Insurance#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy