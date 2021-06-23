Vehicle collision causes small brush fire

MOSES LAKE — A collision Monday started a small brush fire about eight miles west of Moses Lake, near the Hiawatha Road exit, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Torey Moore, 27, of Bremerton, was driving at about 4 p.m. east on Interstate 90 when his car went through a fence, onto Frontage Road, then back to I-90, where it came to rest on the right shoulder. It then caught fire.

Dan Smith, Grant County Fire District 5 chief, said the fire was contained to about one-quarter of an acre between the freeway and Frontage Road. The car fire might not have started a brush fire except that it’s very dry, Smith said.

Neither Moore nor his passenger, Brittany Bean, 27, of Seattle, was injured.

Moore was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, improper lane usage and having no car insurance.