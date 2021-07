On June 24 at 1:13 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for suspicious activity. Someone saw the car pull into the fire department parking lot. The driver got out of the car and urinated. He then got back into his car and left the area. Later an officer stopped the car on Sutcliff Drive. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 37-year-old Lakewood resident was arrested.