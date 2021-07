Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue has announced they will host a Farmers Market on Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support local businesses, shop vendors and take a tour of the farm, meet the animals and learn more about what they do at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. A two-hour line dancing class with DJ Lady T will also be available. Cost is $5 per person for entry and the tour for members of Spirit’s Promise Rescue. Non-members cost $5 for entry or $15 per person for entry and tour, children ages 0 – 2 are free. The line dancing class will be an additional $10 for members & non-members. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3gSMjQL.