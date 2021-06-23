Cancel
NBA

Charles' 34 points, 16 rebounds help snap Storm's win streak

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. - (AP) -- Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two...

