Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

LETTER: CRT column attempt to frighten

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Ball's June 20 op-ed was another of his radical attempts to frighten by accusation. He used the term Marxism to describe Critical Race Theory (CRT), the examination of racism that is codified in our country’s education, housing and criminal justice systems. Marxism is a term that sometimes scares people because it sounds ominous, but is fundamentally an economic not racial concept. His use of this term is misleading and his rhetoric is unnecessarily inflammatory. It is not, as he suggests, evil and about “white privilege” or teaching people to hate each other, but asks us to consider American history and what role people and institutions played in establishing the practices of exclusion and disadvantage, and there are plenty of well-known examples. Consider our former president whose family companies have a long history of housing discrimination and refusal to rent to whom they termed “welfare recipients.” There are no alternative facts about the imbalance in opportunities that have existed.

observer-reporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Housing Discrimination#Race#Crt#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

The HRC and CRT

On 6/23 three members of the highly partisan New Ulm Human Rights Commission invited the public to attend their next meeting to hear the unbiased truth about Critical Race Theory (CRT). Will they allow someone who is opposed to CRT to share the stage and offer an opposing view? If not, their real intent is to disseminate propaganda under the guise of sharing the truth.
Societyhngnews.com

Don't be afraid of CRT

There are many things in life today that seem scary or threatening, but Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not one of them. CRT does not advocate for the downfall of our way of life. It is not a political movement, and it is not inspired by Marxism. CRT does not argue that all white people are racist, nor does it seek to divide people of different races.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: CRT opinions unwarranted

The articles in The Press recently, concerning what is going to be taught or not taught in our public schools about Critical Race Theory have been disappointing and sad. This is a very serious conversation that is taking place all across the country. It seems that the articles have been more “heat than light.”
Societytucson.com

Letter: CRT misinformation

It was interesting to read Jonah Goldberg's take on Critical Race Theory. (CRT) He claims the effects of our racist history on present racial inequality has been taught in schools for decades and should be no issue. Well, some of it has been taught this way in some places - but it wasn't in my schools. Because of the on-going racial inequality in our country, CRT came into being in the 70's in an attempt to understand why such inequality still existed and hopefully to change it . The current controversy is because Republican legislatures are attempting to reverse this trend (and win votes) by trying to make CRT an anti-white and hate-America issue. They want to keep teachers from hinting there is any connection between current inequality and slavery, forced eradication of indigenous people’s culture, and other appalling acts of discrimination. To keep citizens from learning true history and its effects on the present - that is what will set us back more than decades, assuring no change.
SocietyMarietta Times

CRT is a lie

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a lie. A toxic brew of soul-crushing Marxist racism. CRT slanders the many heroes of American History, black and white. It ignores the 8 states that within the Revolutionary generation moved to immediately or gradually abolish slavery. It ignores the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 forbidding slavery in what is now the North Central US. It ignores the 300,000+ Union white men who fought and died to restore a Union purged, cleansed, and redeemed of slavery. It ignores the flourishing and achievement of black Americans in the post-slavery generations.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Accurate information on CRT is needed

Critical Race Theory, or CRT, has become the latest point of contention in our particularly contentious society. Conservatives and liberals argue about what it is, and what it is going to do to our country. Conservatives feel it is a wild-eyed, marxist condemnation of White people as racists in control of a racist society, and is being used to sully our nation’s history, poison our school children’s minds and divide the people. Liberals see it as a recognition of the how racism has shaped policies in our social system, and that recognition is the first step to eliminating the racism that continues to permeate our society.
Educationjocoreport.com

Letter To Editor: A Teacher’s Perspective On CRT

It seems you can’t pick up a newspaper or surf social media without running into someone’s opinion about Critical Race Theory. Local leaders have warned that it will turn children against each other and cause them to hate their own country. That’s a damning accusation if true. However, who actually knows what Critical Race Theory is?
SocietyWMI Central

Explaining CRT

What is the critical race theory (CRT)? Why are so many politicians talking about it and wanting to make it illegal?. Let’s define what the CRT is. It is a construct created in 1989 by African American scholars to help explain why racism continued to exist in our country despite the apparent legal victories of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act in the 1960’s. It also shows how racism has had a persistently negative effect on people of color.
SocietyWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: CRT is propanda

I have no direct knowledge of how Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being applied locally. However, I have received from family and friends in the educational field elsewhere in the nation a good deal of information in this regard. At best, I would describe it as Drano being poured into the minds of our children so as to rot their brains and blind their thinking.
Societygazettejournal.net

Letter: Thoughts on CRT

It happened sooner than I imagined in this paper, but I must respond to the two letters supporting Critical Race Theory (CRT) from last week. First, I do not think any good citizen wants any part of our history hidden from our students. We are not a perfect nation, and...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Wennberg: CRT

Let me begin by thanking the Rutland Herald for allowing competing views on Critical Race Theory (CRT) space on your pages. This is consistent with the long tradition of this newspaper and at odds with VTDigger and other publications that refuse to publish any criticism of CRT. Thank you. Following...
Celebritiesreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Victor Davis Hanson column on wokeness was out of touch

In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday column, “The systemic con game driving wokeism”: As a person privileged to be unaffected by racism, Mr. Hanson arrogantly dismisses it. He’s so out of touch, he seems to think a minority blessed enough to have financial means doesn’t experience racism and shouldn’t say anything about it.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Lund

Those who are worried that teaching Critical Race Theory in the public schools would cause more discord between whites and non-white citizens have at least an admirable concern. However, to do otherwise would be to keep area students ignorant of the extensive history of mistreatment and crimes against Black citizens and people of color over hundreds of years. We will not be able to understand what it will take to mend our past if we are unwilling to dispassionately look at it in the present.
Constitutionbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: The fluidity of freedom

The Founding Fathers of our nation held differing opinions on self-government and citizens’ rights. Although they agreed on the core tenet of freedom, there was no unanimity on the meaning of “freedom.” Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed in the right to bear arms. Thomas Jefferson did not believe in allowing women to vote. This.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Constitution's loophole engendered systemic racism

My paralegal had an insight which has raised my own awareness of institutionalized racism in America today. You may come to share my perspective, that racism became constitutionally institutionalized post-Civil War, not at all abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment. Non-unanimous criminal verdicts, mass incarceration, and criminal justice reform derive from...
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: Column writer thanks community for reading

I would like to thank the editors of The Republic newspaper, both past and present, for the honor and privilege you have afforded me to be a contributing columnist in the Faith and Community section. After six years and almost 60 columns, it is now time for me to bring...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: McGahey’s column an elitist rallying cry

Elitism seems to be Kim McGahey’s recent rallying cry. Personally, I love the God I believe in and consider myself privileged to have been born in the USA. I also have enough respect for others to avoid demanding that two primary tenants of my life, God and freedom, are welded together. I find it pathetic that McGahey uses cheap alliteration — “wacky woke world” — to cutely bang the drum of his elite agenda. The Summit Daily must benefit in some sick way to allow this bias windbag to continue wasting print space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy