One Year Later, Community Honors Victims Killed In Mass Shooting, Leaders Push CMPD To Solve Case

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people gathered for a silent memorial walk to remember the lives of four people killed in a mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road one year ago. Kelly Miller, Dairyon Stevenson, Jamaa Cassell, and Christopher Gleaton were killed when someone opened fire on a Juneteenth block party celebration last year. Several others were hurt. City and county leaders joined together with hundreds of others for a moment of silence to remember the victims. Two Mecklenburg County Commissioners are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to do more to find those responsible for the crime.