LETTER: Kudos to letter writer
Kudos to Brian Day's June 15 letter to the editor. The incessant vilification letters by Oren Spiegler as a Trump hater fails to give any notice or concern or acknowledgement that "Rome is burning" under the current radical left administration. Mr. Day outlined some of the most obvious outcomes of President Biden's first 50-plus days in office not needing to repeat here, all culminating to a current human and economic crisis. But wait, there is more: enough already!