Greene County, PA

Greene commissioners OK proposal for preliminary engineering work in Crucible

Observer-Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County commissioners have approved a proposal from an engineering company to provide professional services for the development of county-owned property in Crucible. Commissioners agreed to the proposal, which will allow Remington and Vernick Engineers of New Jersey to begin preliminary work on the Crucible Development Site, during their June 17 meeting. The county-owned property sits along the Monongahela River east of Crucible, and has been unused for years.

observer-reporter.com
