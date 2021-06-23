Greene commissioners OK proposal for preliminary engineering work in Crucible

As a courtesy, the Board of Commissioners’ (BoC) staff attempts to post all meeting agendas on the County’s website in a timely manner; the absence of an agenda on the website calendar does not indicate that a meeting will not be held. To meet statutory noticing requirements under Oregon Revised Statute 192.640, all agendas for the Board of Commissioners’ meetings are posted on the bulletin board outside of Room 214 in the Jackson County Courthouse located at 10 South Oakdale, Medford, Oregon, and emailed to interested persons and the media. If you have any questions concerning a BoC meeting, please call the main office phone number (541-774-6116) or e-mail BoC-CAO_Admin@jacksoncounty.org during regular business hours.