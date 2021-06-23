Cancel
Mavenir, MobiledgeX Trial Cloud-native 5G UPF for MEC Aplications with DT

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMavenir, in collaboration with MobiledgeX and Deutsche Telekom, have demonstrated and validated the reference design for deploying cloud-native 5G User Plane Function (UPF) to support Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) applications, tailored to each use case need for proximity and performance. The reference design is fully cloud-native, abstracted away from underlying...

www.thefastmode.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mec#5g#Network Architecture#Mec Aplications#Converged Packet Core#Deutsche Telekom#The 5g Core
