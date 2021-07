The financial situation of Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest private telco, continues to worsen. The company is now looking to sell its data center business, optical fiber unit and fixed-line broadband subsidiary to raise funds, according to reports. It is also asking banks to reduce their collateral charges. It's possible that the sale will be based on a leaseback model, with Vodafone Idea leasing the capacity for a long period of time. The telco has one data centre in Mumbai and 160,000 km of optic fiber in the country.