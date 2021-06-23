TfL Awards 20-year Deal to 4G/5G Infrastructure Firm BAI Communications

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky extends partnership with Channel 4; Arm boss defends Nvidia deal; Sweden's Coops hit by Kaseya cyberattack. BT has teamed up with Associated British Ports to trial IoT technology at the Port of Ipswich, installing IoT devices on cranes and other equipment to generate data relating to the movement of goods and machinery, which is then captured on BT's Intelligent Assets platform. Connectivity is provided by the 4G network of EE, BT's mobile subsidiary. European ports have proved fertile ground for mobile operators wanting to test the potential of new connected technologies as port owners look to keep tabs on their assets. (See Eurobites: Proximus Floats Private 5G Network Concept at Port of Antwerp and Eurobites: BT Helps Steer Belfast Harbor Into Smarter Waters.)