TfL Awards 20-year Deal to 4G/5G Infrastructure Firm BAI Communications

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian headquartered 4G/5G infrastructure provider BAI Communications (BAI) has been awarded a 20-year concession by Transport for London (TfL) to deliver high-speed mobile connectivity across the capital in the most advanced and largest infrastructure project of its type in the world. BAI’s partnership with TfL will establish a long-awaited backbone...

www.thefastmode.com
