Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ericsson Extends Cloud RAN for 5G Mid-band and Massive MIMO

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson has extended its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO deployments. With mid-band spectrum, communications service providers can capitalize on their 5G spectral assets to roll out services quickly and efficiently, while delivering a more responsive experience to mobile broadband users.

www.thefastmode.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimo#Cloud Infrastructure#Radio Access Network#5g#Mimo#Ericsson Radio System#Ericsson Cloud Link#Ericsson Spectrum Sharing#Uplink Booster#Evp#Business Area Networks#Gm#The Data Platforms Group#Intel Intel#Xeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
Related
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AT&T shifts 5G core to Microsoft cloud

AT&T continued a recent run of operator cloud networking plays, penning a deal to shift its 5G core network to Microsoft Azure in a move also involving the sale of its related platform technology to the software giant. The US operator emphasised it would continue to run its network and...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Google Cloud, Ericsson partner for 5G and cloud solutions

Google Cloud and Ericsson have announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform, and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases. Google Cloud and Ericsson are working together to develop new solutions at Ericsson’s Silicon Valley D15 Labs,...
Technologyaithority.com

NEC Announces New 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units For Open RAN Global Markets

NEC Corporation announced the launch of new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022. In terms of functionality, the new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO* and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals. Also, the new RUs will feature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission. NEC’s proprietary high-density mounting technology, power saving technology, and fanless design will also enable a compact format that is lightweight and power efficient.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Google partners with Ericsson Group to venture into 5G market by offering cloud storage

Google is venturing into the 5G market with a partnership with Ericsson Group by bringing cloud services to customers using 5G supported devices by Ericsson. This is an unconventional move by a storage company, Bloomberg reports that “over the past decade the U.S. tech giants have focused mostly on massive centralized data centers to provide less time-sensitive services like storage. These are too remote from customers to help in the next wave of so-called edge computing.”
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Samsung Networks, Intel And Ericsson Driving 5G Network Transformation Efforts

I'm a tech industry market research analyst that writes about 5G, Edge Computing, AI, Cloud Computing, IoT, Smart Devices and more. Though this year’s Mobile World Congress trade show is expected to be a thoroughly modest affair, it’s clear that many companies in the telecom industry are still using the convention’s time frame to make important announcements. What’s particularly interesting is the range of news related to network infrastructure equipment, the chips that power that equipment, and the software-based transformation of this often arcane, little understood world of network infrastructure.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson puts its 5G on Google's Anthos

Google Cloud and Ericsson today announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases. Globally, industries with edge presences - including communication service providers, retailers, manufacturers, transport businesses, healthcare and media/entertainment...
BusinessLight Reading

Vodafone UK flexes 5G SA muscle with Ericsson

In what it called a "commercial pilot," Vodafone UK has launched availability of 5G standalone (SA) services in London, Manchester and Cardiff. The deployment leverages a cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core (5GC) supplied by Ericsson, although Light Reading understands there are currently few if any 5G SA devices in the UK market yet ready to take advantage of the new capabilities.
Technologythefastmode.com

Optus, Ericsson Deliver NB-IoT, 5G and 4G on 700MHz Spectrum

Optus, in partnership with Ericsson, has achieved a world first delivering coexistence of narrow band IoT (NBIoT) and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing between 5G and 4G on the 700MHz spectrum layer. The use of this cutting-edge technology will assist in unlocking a quick and cost-effective way to enable 5G services on...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Fujitsu and Telecom Infra Project deliver Open RAN-compliant multi-band 5G radios

Fujitsu is collaborating with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN Project Group to accelerate adoption of open radio access network infrastructure, helping service providers speed new 5G services to market at reduced costs. With commercial 5G deployments gaining momentum worldwide, an increasing number of network service providers are embracing Open...
Businessthefastmode.com

Nokia to Develop 5G Base Stations for Ligado’s L-Band Spectrum

Nokia and Ligado Networks on Wednesday announced an agreement for Nokia to develop 5G base station radios compatible with Ligado’s L-Band spectrum. This partnership will be the first in North America to develop a commercial L-Band offering to enable operators, service providers and enterprises to expand their 5G services. As...
TechnologyZDNet

Global 5G population growing at 1M a day: Ericsson

The global number of 5G subscribers is projected to surpass 580 million by end of this year, before hitting 3.5 billion in 2026. China continues to lead the pack in terms of adoption, with a projected 5G population of 1.17 billion by end-2026. The next-generation mobile technology was on track...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Keysight Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Station Optimized for 5G Private Networks

HTC uses Keysight Open RAN test solutions to demonstrate central and distributed units at Mobile World Congress 2021. Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that HTC, a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, has used the company’s 5G User Equipment Emulation (UEE) solution, UeSIM, to validate the performance of an open radio access network (RAN) platform optimized for private networks.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Swisscom Turns to AWS for Enterprise IT, 5G Core on Cloud

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Swisscom plans to switch to the cloud platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a range of applications which power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system, and analytics and contact center. The Swiss telecom operator and AWS said in a joint statement they will also look...
TechnologyLight Reading

Open RAN, open source, and the geo-distributed 5G Edge

Gabriel Brown and Wind River CTO Paul Miller discuss Vodafone's selection of Wind River Studio to build one of the largest open RAN networks in the world. Other topics include: the benefits of container as a service (CaaS) infrastructure for geo-distributed 5G edge deployments, including operating expense (opex) reduction, as well as the role of open source projects such as StarlingX and Kubernetes and consortia such as the O-RAN Alliance.
TechnologyZDNet

Telstra and Ericsson lay claim to 'longest' 5G call record

Telstra and Ericsson have laid claim to making the "world's longest 5G call". The call spanned 113 kilometres with both recipients connected to a single tower in Gippsland, Victoria. The tower was connected to Telstra's commercial network, used standalone 5G which was switched on in May, and spectrum in the 850MHz band.
BusinessFudzilla

Ericsson needs Intel inside its 5G midband

Swedish kit vendor Ericsson has continued is using Intel chips to do its mid-band 5G RAN operations. The broader announcement concerns support for the mid-band spectrum by the Ericsson Cloud RAN portfolio, which was launched last year. At the time, it was news that the telecoms industry was moving away from the closed RAN stack that forms much of its business model and today’s embrace of a third-party component vendor.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Ericsson lands multi-operator RAN role in Japan

KDDI and SoftBank Corp selected Ericsson as an equipment supplier for the first multi-operator RAN in Japan, with the vendor claiming a key role in a joint venture expected to accelerate rollout of 5G. The multi-band radio system includes Ericsson’s RAN Compute baseband, radio and transport equipment, which can deliver...
BusinessBeta News

Google Cloud and Ericsson team up to deliver 5G and edge

In a bid to help communications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform, and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases, Google Cloud and Ericsson have announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions. The two companies are working together to develop new solutions at Ericsson's Silicon Valley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy