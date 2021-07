A team of Johns Hopkins University students took home second place at this year's U.S. Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition, held as a virtual event June 2–11. This was Hopkins' first appearance at the annual national competition, which challenged 13 undergraduate teams from around the country to offer solutions to a complex wind energy problem. Over the course of the academic year, the teams designed, built, and tested model wind turbines, developed wind farm project plans, collaborated with industry experts, and raised awareness of wind energy in their local communities. Hopkins came in just behind the team from Pennsylvania State University.