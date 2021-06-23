Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Samsung Launches New Lineup of 5G Chipsets

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a range of new chipsets that will be embedded into the company’s next generation 5G solutions. The new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets consist of a third generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, a second generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC) and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. The company’s latest chips will power Samsung’s next-generation products for 5G build out, including the next generation 5G Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios and baseband units, which will all be commercially available in 2022.

www.thefastmode.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Chipset#5g#Rel#Digital Front End#G Compact Macro#Mimo#G Modem Soc#Massive#Dfe Rfic#Evp#R D#Networks Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Realme GT 2 to launch with Snapdragon 895 chipset

The Realme GT was launched in June with impressive specifications and very affordable prices. While the device has launched globally and in China, it is still yet to be launched in a few other markets. A new rumor also states that the company has already begun working on the new successor, the Realme GT 2.
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Samsung could launch an affordable foldable smartphone on August 11

Jul. 6—Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on August 11. Samsung is yet to make the announcement for this Galaxy Unpacked event but considering we always witness one in August, it is most likely happening on August 11. Here, the South Korean giant will possibly launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. A new report suggests that Samsung could launch another foldable smartphone and this would be an affordable model of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Keysight And Qualcomm First To Achieve 10 Gbps Data Connection Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 21) of a ten gigabit per second (Gbps) data connection using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC), an industry-first milestone achieved in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
NFLnashvillechatterclass.com

Samsung Galaxy M22 4G (SM-M225FV) and Galaxy A12s (SM-A127F) Get Certified in Indonesia

Two budget smartphones namely Samsung Galaxy M22 4G and Galaxy A12s have been spotted on an Indonesian certification website. The smartphones with model numbers SM-M225FV and SM-A127F have appeared on the TKDN certification website. The certificates indicate that they are the 4G variants of the phone. Galaxy M22 4G. Samsung...
Engineeringelectronicproducts.com

GaN power semiconductors target 5G applications

The impressive qualities of wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) have made them appealing to several markets, including electric vehicles, PV inverters, fast chargers, and telecommunications. GaN and SiC are focused on the energy required to shift electrons in these materials from the valence band to the conduction band. This energy, or bandgap, is 1.1 eV for silicon (Si), about 3.2 eV for SiC, and 3.4 eV for GaN. Those properties lead to a higher applicable breakdown voltage, which can reach up to 1,700 V in some applications.
Computersthefastmode.com

[Whitepaper] 5G Open RAN Ecosystem

NTT DOCOMO recently released a white paper on the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem. It discusses the aims and benefits of an Open RAN Ecosystem, and introduces examples of applications enabled by this technology, based on DOCOMO’s unique perspective as the world’s first company to operate a 5G Open RAN. This whitepaper discusses the challenges of deploying Open RAN, especially vRAN, including the challenge of flexibly combining base stations and software of various different vendors. It also covers target performance indicators for Open RAN, such as the tripling of both transmission speed and the number of cells compared with current vRAN performance, and reducing power consumption by at least half.
Economythefastmode.com

MYCOM OSI, Oracle Partner to Offer Closed Loop Automation for 5G

MYCOM OSI recently announced it is working with Oracle to create a business-focused approach to closed loop automation that helps CSPs deploy 5G networks at scale, offer compelling 5G-enabled services and drive revenues from vertical enterprise markets. A significant milestone in MYCOM OSI’s ongoing digital transformation solutions, the launch follows...
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Top gaming mobile phones under Rs10000: From Realme Narzo 30A, Moto G10 Power to Samsung Galaxy M02s, check list here

Jul. 7—Top 5 gaming mobile phones under Rs10,000: Smartphone technology has evolved at an exponential rate in recent years. Features that were available only in the case of premium smartphones are now available even in the case of mid-budget smartphones. This is true for gaming smartphones as well. The popularity of online gaming has prompted smartphone makers to make budget smartphones that are capable of handling the processing load while streaming games or playing on-device games. It is a win-win situation for all as gamers get great handsets at relatively cheaper rates to satiate their desire for gaming thrills, while companies get to sell these smartphones in large numbers.
Technologyneworleanssun.com

Products to be released in Samsung Unpacked 2021, unveiled

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) are unveiled, these products will be released in Samsung Unpacked 2021 on August 3. Android Headlines, a foreign mobile media, released a rendered image this could be an official...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung & TSMC To Manufacture The Snapdragon 895 Series Chipsets

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 888+, a minor upgrade to its latest Snapdragon 888 flagship smartphone SoC. The company is now working on its next major chipset in the Snapdragon 800 series. Recent reports suggest the chipset will be called the Snapdragon 895. Some additional details about the upcoming chipset have now surfaced online.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a new color

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is readily available. But now a new color option can be purchased in the United States. If you have been wanting to buy a new phone, you can check out this Navy Blue version. Samsung has released the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in White, Gray, and Black earlier this year. The Blue version is new. It’s not widely available though as you can only purchase the Navy Blue model from Best Buy. You can buy online and in store.
Electronicsaithority.com

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to Be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s Leading 5G Network

Sierra Wireless brings 5G to the Internet of Things with a network certified, secure 5G module that delivers the speed and capacity required for next-gen IoT applications. Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, announced that its EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe. This certification will enable customers in Europe to leverage the higher data speeds, lower latency, and capacity of 5G with one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung testing new Exynos processor with 5G modem built in

Samsung users are always in a divide when it comes to the choice of a processor in their devices. The Korean tech giant chooses between Snapdragon and its own Exynos processors; benchmarks at 99-percent of time however rate the former as superior. To make things work in favor of its in-house processor, Samsung has been consistently working on bettering the Exynos technology. To this end, the company is likely to be working on a new chipset, which will be the successor to the Exynos 1080.
Cell PhonesTrustedReviews

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Review

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G is a phone with a bold gambit: to provide all the features and feel of an ‘ultra’ smartphone, at a price that won’t leave a hole in your wallet. It mostly succeeds with aplomb, but for a lack of stated long-term software support, this is a phone with few weaknesses and soaring strengths.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Qualcomm (QCOM) First to Achieve 10 Gbps Data Connection Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 21) of a ten gigabit per second (Gbps) data connection using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC), an industry-first milestone achieved in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Anritsu and Samsung Collaborate to Deliver Latest 5G NR Release 16 Technology

Anritsu Corporation announced that it has successfully verified several key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business latest 5G Exynos Modem. 5G NR Release 16 greatly expands the reach of 5G to realize new services, spectrum, and deployments....
Businessthefastmode.com

Nokia, Vodafone Turkey Trial First Intercontinental Terabit IP Link

Nokia recently announced it has successfully completed a trial with Vodafone Turkey, linking Asia and Europe with the first intercontinental 1T (terabit) clear-channel IP interface. The network capacity milestone is part of an ongoing modernization effort to future-proof Vodafone Turkey’s IP architecture. Changing internet traffic patterns from consumers, home workers...
Worldthefastmode.com

Thailand's dtac Launches 5G Private Network using AWS Snowball Edge

Dtac on Monday announced the launch of its proof-of-concept 5G Private Network solution to unlock the full potential of 5G for Thai enterprises. The solution is envisaged to help enterprises operate more efficiently and securely, while also unlocking the full power of Cloud through edge computing integration. As a proof of concept, dtac also unveiled a real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based Video Analytics solution in its corporate headquarter ‘dtac House’, covering Covid-19 use-cases, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) Compliance, Intrusion Detection, People Occupancy and Physical Distancing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy