Samsung Launches New Lineup of 5G Chipsets
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a range of new chipsets that will be embedded into the company's next generation 5G solutions. The new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets consist of a third generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, a second generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC) and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. The company's latest chips will power Samsung's next-generation products for 5G build out, including the next generation 5G Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios and baseband units, which will all be commercially available in 2022.