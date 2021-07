As the Delta variant of the COVID virus continues on its way to becoming the dominant strain in the US, health officials' concerns continue to grow. "What seems to be standing out about this one, especially in people who are unvaccinated, it seems to have a higher degree of transmissibility," says Dr. Thomas Macabobby, Mercy Health Physicians Youngstown Regional Medical Director for Primary Care. "It gets people sicker, faster than perhaps the other variants."